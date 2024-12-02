Backhoe Loader Market Anticipated To Reach Close To US$5 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.07%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The backhoe loader is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07%, reaching a size of US$5.000 billion in 2030 from US$3.725 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the backhoe loader market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$5.000 billion by 2030.The rapid pace of urbanization is a significant factor in drawing more applications for backhoe loaders. According to the World Economic Forum, most of the population will live in the urban setup by 2080. This significant rise in the urban population is needed for urban infrastructures. The large urban population demands parks, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, houses, buildings, etc. for the living. This requires rapid construction, digging, trenching, back-filling, and material handling capability which could lead to the demand for the backhoe loader in the market.As the automobile industry is witnessing significant growth towards the introduction of electric vehicles , the construction machinery industry is also moving towards the use of electrical machines. Such as, in August 2024, CASE Construction Equipment introduced the industry's first electric backhoe loader, 580EV. This can be utilized by municipal crews, utility teams, urban construction, and others. With the introduction of CASE's EV backhoe loader, the company was also looking at the launch of two new EV machines - the CX25EV 2.5-metric ton mini excavator and the CL36EV 3.6-metric ton compact wheel loader. This new EV equipment from CASE offers crews zero-emissions, and low-noise solutions for a wide range of job sites.Moreover, the significant expansion of the major players is creating continuous market expansion and creating new opportunities which is making notable industrial developments. In September 2024, Bobcat Company expanded its North American product lineup with the introduction of the B760 backhoe loader. This machine can offer the most digging depth in its size class. This backhoe loader features a lift capacity of more than 2,200 pounds at full reach, a digging depth of 18 feet, 5 inches, and nearly 180 degrees of backhoe swing.Further, in June 2024, Doosan Bobcat announced it expanded facilities in the Chennai factory to support more production. Doosan Bobcat inaugurated a mini excavator production facility spanning 11,300 square meters within the Chennai factory site. Doosan Bobcat India (DBIN) aimed to sell 8,900 units of equipment annually by 2028 including backhoe and skid-steer loader.Access sample report or view details:By type, the backhoe loader market is segmented into center-mount and side shift. The center-mount backhoe loader has greater lifting power and a bigger footprint. The side shift backhoe loader has an extension from side to side, operates close to trucks for faster truck loading, and can be folded up and in, keeping the weight close to the center.By application, the backhoe loader market is segmented into highway construction, public facilities, leases, and others. The backhoe loader is majorly applied in highway construction, as developing nations are rapidly growing their infrastructure the need for the backhoe loader will grow significantly in those regions. The development of public facilities is another major function of the backhoe loader, with the application of it in regular water supply maintenance and sewer maintenance can be done, as it is used in the digging and filling processes.By distribution channel, the backhoe loader market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The direct sale can be made through the showrooms and sales agents, while the indirect sale can be done through the company's contacts, generally done for the demand in large numbers.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the backhoe loader market is growing significantly. In this region, India surpassed the real estate companies compared to China's real estate companies, according to the IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation). India's logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 484.43 billion by 2029, leading to the growth of infrastructure and buildings. According to the World Bank, China's infrastructure investment was USD34,285 million in 2022, showing the robust demand for the infrastructure demand. These strong growths in the region will boost the market for backhoe loaders.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the backhoe loader market that have been covered are CNH Global, Caterpillar, J.C. Bamford Excavators, Deere & Company, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Changlin, Manitou Group, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Mahindra Construction Equipment, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd., On's industry Germany.The market analytics report segments the backhoe loader market as follows:.By TypeoCentre MountoSide Shift.By ApplicationoHighway ConstructionoPublic FacilitiesoLeaseoOther.By Distribution ChanneloDirect SaleoIndirect Sale.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.Japan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.CNH Global.Caterpillar.J.C. Bamford Excavators.Deere & Company.Komatsu.Volvo CE.Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd..Changlin.Manitou Group.Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery.Mahindra Construction Equipment.Action Construction Equipment Ltd.Bull Machines Pvt Ltd..On's industry GermanyExplore More Reports:.Autonomous Cranes Market:.Reach Trucks Market:.Broaching Machine Market:

