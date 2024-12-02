Gocar Partners With Downtown SF For Let's Glow SF 2024 Multilingual Guided Tours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Let's Glow SF will run from December 6 to 15, 2024 with nightly shows from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoCar Tours is proud to partner with Downtown SF and Let's Glow SF to provide and an interactive, GPS-guided tour of this year's stunning holiday projection festival. Visitors can now enjoy this immersive experience in GoCar's innovative all-electric from Italy, including the Tazzari ZeroMax, blending sustainability with cutting-edge technology.From December 6 to December 15, San Francisco's Financial District will become an illuminated wonderland, featuring projection art by 13 internationally renowned artists. GoCar's multilingual tours-available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean-guide participants through all the installations with turn-by-turn navigation, artist bios, and recommendations for the best viewing spots.Exclusive Perks for Let's Glow SF Participants:.Extended Hours: GoCar rentals are available until 10:00 PM, aligning with the nightly festival schedule..Accessibility Commitment: GoCar has reserved two vehicles each night free of charge for individuals with mobility disabilities. Eligible participants must have a valid driver's license, Disabled Person placard, and car insurance and either be capable of driving or bring a licensed driver. Call (415) 441-5695 to book..Locals Discount: San Francisco residents can enjoy 20% off their tour by using code GOGLOW at checkout.“Our partnership with Let's Glow SF and Downtown SF brings an unparalleled experience to locals and visitors alike,” said a GoCar Tours spokesperson.“With multilingual narration, accessible options, and our new electric vehicles, we're ensuring everyone can explore the city in a fun, sustainable, and inclusive way.”About Let's Glow SF:Hosted by Downtown SF Partnership, Let's Glow SF is the largest holiday projection arts festival in the U.S., illuminating iconic San Francisco landmarks like Salesforce Tower and Annie Alley. This free event runs nightly from December 6–15, 2024.For more information about GoCar's Let's Glow SF Tour, visit .About GoCar Tours:GoCar Tours, the world's first GPS-guided storytelling car, redefines sightseeing in cities across the globe. With sustainable electric options, multilingual routes, and accessibility initiatives, GoCar creates unforgettable adventures that blend innovation and inclusivity.

Nathan Withrington

GoCAR Tours

+1 415-200-8376

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.