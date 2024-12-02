Anil Kapoor Wraps Up Schedule Of ‘Subedaar’, Shares BTS Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie 'Savi', has wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming streaming movie 'Subedaar' in which he essays the titular role.

The took to his social on Monday, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the set. He also penned a heartfelt note in the caption, as he wrote,“From dreams to reality, from vision to creation, 'Subedaar' takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey”.

The story of 'Subedaar' revolves around Arjun Maurya (played by Anil Kapoor), who is a former soldier adjusting to life as a civilian. As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni. The film will premiere on Prime Video.

This year has been monumental for Kapoor. Following the success of 'Fighter', he was named in the TIME100 AI list for his advocacy against AI misuse. His acclaimed series, 'The Night Manager', earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, and he also won an IIFA Award for his role in 'Animal'.

The actor also hosted the third season of the streaming reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' this year.

The actor has a slew of releases in the pipeline including 'War 2' in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of 'RRR' fame.

He also has 'Alpha' in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like 'War 2'. In 'Alpha', he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of 'Munjya' fame. 'Alpha' marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.