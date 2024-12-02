(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Graves' pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graves' Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Graves' Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Graves' Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Graves' Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Graves' Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Graves' Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Graves' Disease.

Graves' Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Graves' Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Graves' Disease Emerging Drugs

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Batoclimab (IMVT-1401) is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). The FcRn receptor facilitates IgG recycling. Batoclimab enhances the degradation of IgG by targeting FcRn and preventing endogenous IgG from binding. This increased catabolism of IgG may curtail the harmful immune response exhibited by auto-antibodies.

In nonclinical studies and in clinical trials conducted, batoclimab was observed to reduce IgG antibody levels. High levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies drive a variety of autoimmune diseases and, as a result, the company believes that this product candidate has the potential to address a variety of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases as a self-administered subcutaneous injection. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Graves' Disease.

VRDN-001: Viridian Therapeutics

VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). In preclinical studies, VRDN-001 was shown to be a full antagonist of IGF-1R, with more complete receptor blockade than other anti-IGF-1R antibodies, including the approved TED therapy.

Data from the initial dose cohorts of the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing trial established clinical proof-of-concept for VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Preliminary data from the ongoing trial showed treatment with VRDN-001 led to reductions in proptosis, clinical activity score (CAS), and diplopia resolution. VRDN-001 was generally safe and well tolerated in the trial.

The company initiated the THRIVE Phase III trial in patients with active TED to support global marketing registration. VRDN-001 is also being evaluated in Phase II trial cohorts in patients with chronic TED. Pending positive results, the company plans to start its THRIVE-2 Phase III trial in patients with chronic TED.

Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics

Linsitinib is an oral small molecule that works by inhibiting the validated IGF-1R target. Linsitinib has established a safety profile through the treatment of over 800 patients. It is also being investigated for the treatment of additional autoimmune and rare diseases. Currently, linsitinib is in a Phase II/III trial for Graves' Disease.

Graves' Disease: Therapeutic Assessment

Key Questions



How many companies are developing Graves' Disease drugs?

How many Graves' Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Graves' Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Graves' Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Graves' Disease and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Viridian Therapeutics

Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Apitope International NV

Sling Therapeutics Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Key Products



VRDN-001

Batoclimab

Linsitinib

CFZ533 K1-70

Major Players in Graves' Disease

There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Graves' Disease. The companies which have their Graves' Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Immunovant Sciences GmbH.

Phases

The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Graves' Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Graves' Disease: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Graves' Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Graves' Disease drugs.

Graves' Disease Report Insights



Graves' Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Graves' Disease Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900