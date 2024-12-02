New Dates For Cancelled Bihar CHO Recruitment Exam To Be Announced Later: Authorities

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) The Community Officer (CHO) examination, conducted by the Bihar State Health Society on Sunday, was cancelled on Monday due to alleged irregularities at several exam centres.

The exam that was scheduled to be held on Monday too (December 2) was also cancelled.

The new dates for the recruitment examination, intended to fill 4,500 CHO posts, will be announced later, said the authorities on Monday.

The Patna and Economic Offence Unit (EOU) found evidence of malpractice at multiple online centres, some of which were already under suspicion.

These findings prompted the cancellation of the exam on both days.

On December 1, a team from the Patna Police conducted raids at 12 online centres simultaneously.

Over 12 individuals were detained from several centres, including those in Ramakrishnanagar.

“We have raided a centre under our police station following the direction of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU). The exam was conducted on Sunday. However, it was canceled later on,” said an officer of Ramkrishnanagar Police Station requesting anonymity.

Patna police sealed two examination centres following police raids.

Speculation about the exam's cancellation began on Sunday evening, and confirmation came early on Monday.

The detained individuals are currently being interrogated.

Several items, including documents, were seized from the centres.

These are being examined for further evidence of malpractice.

The police officer said that the department had received information about malpractice two days prior, and audio clips and WhatsApp chats related to irregularities in the CHO exam went viral.

In response, the Bihar State Health Society alerted the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of EOU and initiated an investigation.

The EOU team along with Patna Police intensified raids on suspicious centres even before the scheduled exam on Sunday.

The Bihar State Health Society has stated that further investigations are underway, and measures will be taken to ensure transparency and fairness in rescheduling the exam.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through official notifications for the announcement of the new exam dates.

Authorities are focussing on uncovering the extent of the malpractice and ensuring accountability.

The Bihar State Health Society has reiterated its commitment to conducting the exam fairly and transparently.

Candidates are urged to await official announcements regarding the rescheduling of the examination.