New Awards Scheme To Showcase Independent PR Practitioners

As well as judging their campaign work, the

Independent Impact 50 will showcase independent practitioners of“disproportionate client impact, contribution and commitment to raising professional standards.”



The Independent Impact 50 has been developed by independent consultant Rod Cartwright

and Nigel Sarbutts, founder of the freelance PR matchmaking platform,

The PR Cavalry, and is backed by the PRCA, the CIPR, PRovoke Media and PR agency 72Point.



Sarbutts said the scheme would throw“a much-needed spotlight” on freelancers committed to making a contribution to the evolution of the PR and communication sector.“Some independents are the most influential people in the industry because their impact is down to them alone – not the fame of their employer – but other awards and lists overlook them. There is a clear gap to fill and we are delighted to do so,” he said.



Cartwright said the programme will celebrate freelancers who have“persuaded clients to do things differently, provided fearless advice and championed high standards of professional communication practice,” as well as those who guide clients and industry colleagues on emerging best practice and support their professional development.



“For far too long, we have failed to cast a spotlight on the countless individual practitioners who have changed how the industry thinks about major issues like diversity and inclusion or who raise others up and drive our profession forward,” he said.“The Independent Impact 50

will be the benchmark for how one person can effect real change.”



Any independent practitioner, sole trader or micro business with two or fewer full-time employees can self-nominate, with testimonials from clients or industry colleagues.



PRovoke Media EMEA editor Maja Pawinska Sims said:“With some of the best senior talent in the industry now independent, this crucial sector deserves to be promoted and celebrated for its impact on clients' business and contribution to the professionalism of PR and communications.”



At the PRCA, director of external and public affairs Richard Fernandez said:“The PRCA is pleased to support the Independent Impact 50. This excellent initiative spotlights professional practice of unusual effectiveness, but it also champions people whose contribution to our industry goes beyond their work on campaigns.”



And CIPR chief executive Alastair McCapra added:“The CIPR is proud to support this initiative to celebrate the incredible independent practitioners across the PR profession. Independent practitioners provide a vital service that goes beyond supporting organisations with immediate PR needs and will often be the catalyst for establishing future ways of working and even working with organisations to invest in their own PR teams. They're a crucial part of the PR economy and this is why this initiative is so welcome and deserves industry-wide support.”



Entry to the awards is free and the submission deadline is midnight on 10th January 2025, with an in-person awards ceremony set to take place in spring of next year.



Selection for inclusion in the inaugural

Independent Impact 50

will be conducted by a panel of judges drawn from major brands, professional bodies, independent practice and other industry players. The list of judges is being finalised and will be announced in the next two weeks.



Independent practitioners can find out more about the awards and enter here .

