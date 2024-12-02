Biden Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon For Son

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In the twilight of his presidency, Joe Biden has pardoned his son, who faced sentencing this month for tax and gun convictions.

In signing a pardon for his son on Sunday evening, the outgoing US president breached his promise of granting Hunter Biden no clemency.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the president said in a statement, reported by CNN. It is a“full and unconditional pardon.”

The presidential decision grants Hunter Biden clemency for the tax and gun offenses from his existing cases, plus any potential federal crimes committed this year.

As a result of the pardon, which eliminates any chance of the convict being sent to prison, Hunter Biden will not be sentenced for his crimes.

The president claimed his son was selectively and unfairly prosecuted.“Hunter was treated differently” from people who committed similar crimes, he commented.

Also on Sunday night, president-elect Donald Trump slammed the pardon an abuse and miscarriage of justice.

PAN Monitor/mud

Views: 0