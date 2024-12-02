GF Piping Systems Opens MDPE Pipe Manufacturing Plant In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) GF Piping Systems, a division of Georg Fischer AG and a leading global provider of piping solutions, has officially opened a new facility in Cairo, Egypt. The plant, developed through a joint venture known as EGFCO, is a collaboration between GF Piping Systems, Egypt Gas, and Green Coast Enterprises. This facility is designed to meet the growing regional demand for reliable and sustainable infrastructure piping systems, supporting efficiency and long-term development.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art aligns with GF Piping Systems' strategy to expand its manufacturing footprint and bring essential flow solutions closer to its customers in the Middle East and Africa. The Cairo facility will produce Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) pipes and other specialized piping solutions tailored to the unique needs of regional infrastructure projects. It will play a pivotal role in supporting local projects that align with Egypt's national development goals, while also serving as a key gateway to the African market.

“We are excited about our expansion in Egypt, which underscores our commitment to delivering locally produced, high-quality solutions for water, gas, and energy infrastructure,” said Andreas Müller, CEO of GF and interim President of GF Piping Systems.“We look forward to collaborating with Egypt Gas to provide durable and sustainable piping systems that support essential infrastructure across the region.”

The Cairo plant is the result of a strategic partnership between GF Piping Systems, Egypt Gas-the largest gas distributor in Egypt-and Green Coast Enterprises, a leader in sustainable infrastructure development in the private sector. This collaboration aims to strengthen local supply chains and bring advanced piping technologies to Egypt, contributing to the country's growing infrastructure needs.

Wael Gowayed, Chairperson of Egypt Gas, commented:“We are delighted to see this facility come to fruition. It will play a vital role in meeting Egypt's increasing demand for high-quality, locally manufactured flow solutions. The plant will generate significant economic and operational benefits, including job creation and enhanced supply chain resilience.”

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Executive Director of Green Coast Enterprises, added:“This new facility represents our long-term commitment to sustainable development. Through this partnership with GF Piping Systems and Egypt Gas, we are contributing to the creation of infrastructure that is both functional and sustainable, in line with Egypt's future goals.”

Spanning 25,000 square meters, the Cairo plant is strategically located to facilitate efficient distribution across Egypt and the broader region. This local production capability will enhance the reliability of the supply chain, reduce lead times, and provide high-quality, durable flow solutions. By manufacturing locally, GF Piping Systems also aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with international transportation, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

GF Piping Systems is renowned for its innovative and reliable water and flow solutions, which are integral to a wide range of industries and infrastructure projects. The company's award-winning portfolio includes leak-free piping systems, fittings, valves, pipes, vaults, chambers, automation, and jointing technologies, all designed to ensure the safe and sustainable transport of fluids.

The Cairo facility marks a significant milestone in GF Piping Systems' ongoing efforts to bring superior solutions to the Middle East and Africa, furthering its mission to create connections for life.



