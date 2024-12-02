Qterminals Receives Award For Exceptional Performance At Hamad Port

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) QTerminals has received an award in recognition of its exceptional performance at Hamad Port. This award highlights its achievement of zero cargo damage and the commitment to the safe handling of pure car carrier (PCC) cargo. QTerminals maintained this accomplishment for the second consecutive year.

