Saudi Arabia begins USD3.2B new water, hygiene plans

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's National Water Firm has declared goals to begin water and hygiene plans value at SAR11.6 billion (USD3.2 billion) over the kingdom including main areas, such as Aseer, Qassim as well as Al Baha as part of the government's utility infrastructure growth project.



The groundwork stones for all these plans were announced in the existence of Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadhli, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, as well as Agriculture.



In the Aseer area, NWC will be implementing an overall of 87 water and hygiene plans at an investment of more than SAR5 billion (USD1.3 billion), said Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Emir of the Aseer Area.



He was addressing following laying the foundation stones for 73 environmental, water as well as agricultural plans in the Aseer area that requires over SAR3.5 billion (USD945 million).



These attempts are targeted at arriving to an environmental and water sustainability, matching the aims of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, he further noted.

MENAFN02122024000045016755ID1108945258