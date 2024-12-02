Etihad Credit Insurance holds a special event with its employees in honor of UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 01, 2024: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s Federal export credit company, organized a special event in honor of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Staff members participated in the event, which was hosted in Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, amid a spirit of pride in the nation's accomplishments and progress. The occasion also served as an opportunity to celebrate the company's accomplishments over the past year, express employee appreciation, and acknowledge their hard work, all while encouraging a culture of collaboration and teamwork.



Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO at Etihad Credit Insurance, highlighted how Eid Al Etihad is an occasion deeply rooted in the nation’s memory, bringing with it a sense of commitment to the founding fathers' principles and the spirit of the union. According to Her Excellency, the employees' contributions to the event demonstrate their sense of national identity and collaborative spirit, as well as their pride in the nation's accomplishments and global standing in various fields. H.E. Al Mazrouei also expressed her appreciation towards the team members for their continued efforts and recognized their vital role in driving the success of the company, as well as contributing to the growth of the national economy.



The celebration featured a welcome speech by Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, a presentation of the company's most notable milestones from the beginning of the year, along with felicitation and distribution of awards and giveaways to top employees of the year. The event also included traditional Al-Ayala dances, interactive games for employees and their families, and other cultural activities including henna painting, pottery making, and oud playing.





