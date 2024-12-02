Peru’S Inflation Holds Steady At 1.75% Through November 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Peru maintained remarkable economic stability with a cumulative inflation rate of 1.75% from January to November, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) . This figure reflects the country's economic resilience in the face of global challenges.



In November alone, the Consumer Price (CPI) rose by a modest 0.07%. This incremental increase demonstrates Peru's ability to maintain price stability. For Lima Metropolitan Area, the CPI accumulated a slightly higher increase of 1.86% over the same period.



The 12-month inflation rate stood at 2.06% nationally and 2.27% for Lima Metropolitan Area. These figures indicate a controlled inflationary environment. They suggest that Peru's economic policies have been effective in managing price pressures.



Several sectors contributed to the November CPI increase. Housing, water, electricity, and gas saw above-average price hikes. Recreation and culture also experienced notable increases. These changes reflect shifts in consumer spending patterns and utility costs.







Other sectors showing price increases included miscellaneous goods and services (0.25%), restaurants and hotels (0.14%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.13%). Clothing and footwear prices also rose slightly by 0.08%. These modest increases across various sectors point to a balanced economic growth.



The rise in housing-related costs was primarily due to higher prices for household fuels. Domestic propane gas and electricity tariffs were the main drivers. This trend highlights the impact of energy costs on overall inflation figures.



Not all sectors saw price increases. Communications, transport, food, and non-alcoholic beverages experienced price decreases. This mixed picture suggests a nuanced economic landscape. It reflects the diverse forces at play in Peru's economy.

Regional variations in consumer prices were evident across Peru . Fourteen cities reported price increases, with Puno, Ica, and Tacna seeing the highest rises. Conversely, twelve cities experienced price decreases. Huaraz, Chimbote, Huánuco, Tumbes, Cajamarca, and Chiclayo saw the most significant drops.



These regional differences underscore the complexity of Peru's economic landscape. They highlight the need for tailored economic strategies to address local market conditions. The varied regional trends also offer opportunities for businesses to adapt their strategies accordingly.



Peru's ability to maintain low inflation rates throughout 2024 is commendable. It reflects sound monetary policies and economic management. This stability provides a solid foundation for future growth and investment in the country.

