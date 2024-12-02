Container Handling Equipment Market Worth $11.9 Billion By 2032 Globally, Liebherr Group, Sany Group Co., Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Container Handling Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Carrier, Crane, Mobile carrier vehicles, and Automated equipment), Propulsion type (IC Engine, Electric, and Hybrid), Lifting Capacity (Less than 50 ton, 50-100 ton, and more than 100 ton), and End User (Ports, Container Freight Carrier, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global container handling equipment market size was valued at $7,451.46 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $11,845.17 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.The container handling equipment market is estimated to continue to grow at a moderate growth rate due to expansion of global trade, and infrastructure developments of the ports and container freight stations. Advancements in technology, including automation of container handling equipment and introduction of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), are likely to have an impact on the improvement and future of the industry to increase safety and efficiency. While the market offers significant opportunities, it faces challenges, including high capital requirement for the container handling equipment and equipment optimization challenges. The market's growth prospects are closely tied to industry-specific demands, economic stability, and technological advancements.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The growth in global trade is boosting the demand for the container handling equipment globally. The trade between countries such as China and U.S. are contributing heavily to the global trade. For instance, in 2022 from January to December U.S. exported $154,012.1 million of goods to China and imported $ 536,307.1 million of goods from China. The global trade helps the countries to fulfill requirements associated with goods which, the nations are not able to produce or manufacture. For the transportation of goods, the containers are required thus creating the market for container handling equipment.Leading Market Players: -Cargotec Corporation.Liebherr GroupSany Group Co., Ltd.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.Toyota Industries CorporationPALFINGER AGChina Communications Construction Company, Ltd.Tadano Ltd.CVS Ferrari S.P.A.Ambergate Invest Sverige AB.In addition, the market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. Prominent manufacturers focus on agreement, collaboration, product launch and acquisition to maintain their market positions. Market leaders include companies such as Cargotec Corporation., Liebherr Group, Sany Group Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, PALFINGER AG, China Communications Construction Company, Ltd., Tadano Ltd., CVS ferrari S.P.A., and Ambergate Invest Sverige AB.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Furthermore, the growth of the ports and container freight stations can help nation to attract new contracts and vessels. The growth and upgrading of ports, terminals, and logistical networks have a direct impact on container operations' efficiency and capacity. Countries can attract larger boats, accommodate higher trade volumes, and improve overall supply chain capabilities by investing in infrastructure. For example, the development of deep-water ports enables the entrance of larger container ships capable of carrying a greater number of containers. With the increase in vessel size, new container handling equipment, such as gantry cranes, straddle carriers, and reach stackers capable of efficiently loading and unloading larger boats, is required. As a result, countries can boost their economies by increasing commercial activity and opening new markets for container handling equipment manufacturers.The container handling equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, propulsion type, lifting capacity, end user, and region. Depending on the equipment type, the market is segregated into straddle carrier, crane, mobile carrier vehicle, and automated equipment. Based on propulsion type, it is classified into IC engine, electric, and hybrid. On the basis of lifting capacity, it is fragmented into less than 50 ton, 50 to 100 ton, and more than 100 ton. Based on end user, it is classified into ports, container freight stations, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.The crane segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on equipment type, the crane segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its numerous equipment offered within the crane segment such as overhead cranes, container cranes, mobile cranes, portal slewing cranes, rail mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, and rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes, and the ability of each variety to handle different types of containers. However, the automated equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to stack containers in high stacks, optimizing storage space and reducing the need for manual intervention. This automated equipment enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and improve safety in container handling operations, thus creating demand in the container handling equipment market.The IC engine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on propulsion type, the IC engine segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the ease of availability of the fuel and the robust power provided by the IC engine powered container handling equipment. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to reduce emissions, minimize noise pollution, and improve energy efficiency.The more than 100 ton segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on lifting capacity, the more than 100-ton segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to handle containers exceeding 100 ton and enabling the efficient movement of heavy cargo with ease, making it an attractive option for the ports and the container freight stations.The ports segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the ports segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of global trade and the ship's ability to carry large volume of containers are expected to boost the container handling equipment market in ports .🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the high growth of industrialization coupled with the rise in the logistics sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for the container handling equipment in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the region's thriving maritime industry and extensive international trade relationships. The demand for container handling equipment in North America is expected to witness growth rapidly.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

