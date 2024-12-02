Old Doha Port Hosts Seabed Cleaning Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha successfully hosted the second edition of its annual Seabed Cleaning Initiative yesterday, marking another milestone in its commitment to marine conservation efforts.

Focused on restoring seafaring ecosystems and safeguarding the environment, this collaborative effort reaffirmed the port's leadership in sustainable development and environmental protection.

The second edition of the Seabed Cleaning Initiative saw the participation of over 50 certified divers, supported by key stakeholders, in a coordinated effort to restore the marine environment.

This achievement was made possible through the contributions of several partners, with ExxonMobil Qatar serving as a key contributor. Green Energy conducted pre-event surveys to identify the amount of waste at the targeted area, while Tanzifco managed the collection, sorting, and disposal of debris.

The Qatari Coast Guard provided vital safety measures for divers, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change supplied boats, crane boats, and logistical support to ensure a seamless operation.

Together, they successfully removed debris from the seabed, including plastics, fishing nets, and other hazardous materials that pose significant risks to marine life and navigation.

The operation took place at the Mina Corniche in Old Doha Port, addressing depths of up to 6 metres.

“Our marine environment is vital to Qatar's heritage, economy, and the wellbeing of future generations,” said Mohamed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.

“The Seabed Cleaning Initiative is more than just an environmental effort - it is a testament to Old Doha Port's sustainability values and our commitment to safeguarding natural resources for long-term ecological and economic prosperity. The initiative embodies our dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030, and we look forward to expanding these efforts in the coming years, inspiring greater community action and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility,” he added.

“We're proud to take part in the Seabed Cleaning Initiative at Doha Old Port - a vital step in protecting the environment and raising awareness. Thank you to Doha Old Port for leading this important effort that exemplifies our commitment to supporting sustainable practices - both locally and globally - to protect marine life, reduce waste, and help create a global circular economy,” said Rashid Al Hajri, Vice-President and Manager of Public and Government Affairs for ExxonMobil Qatar.