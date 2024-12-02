Kuwait PM Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day
12/2/2024 2:26:23 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Laos on his country's national day. (end)
