Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Romania On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, congratulating him on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince also expressed wishes of progress and welfare to the President and his people. (end)
