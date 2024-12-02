Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Romania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Monday a cable to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince also expressed wishes of progress and welfare to the President and his people. (end) gta

