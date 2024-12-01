Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd. Launches Exclusive CBD-Only Products Range And Online Store Under Thai CBD Club Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thai Cannabis Club launches Thai CBD Club, offering CBD oils, gummies, beverages, and Dragon Balm and soon in stores, ensuring excellence & value.

- EARNBANGKOK, THAILAND, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd ., a renowned chain of cannabis dispensaries operating across major cities in Thailand, has announced the launch of its exclusive CBD-only products range and a dedicated online store under the brand name "Thai CBD Club ." This initiative reflects the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality CBD products in Thailand.The new range of CBD products includes CBD oil , gummies, beverages, and the highly anticipated CBD Dragon Balm. Speaking about the launch, EARN, the manager of Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd., stated, "Our CBD products are of the highest quality, but we have priced them less to make them affordable for everyone. Our goal is to bring the benefits of CBD to as many people as possible."In addition to the current offerings, the company plans to expand its product line with more CBD-derived solutions to cater to a wider range of customer needs. This commitment to innovation highlights Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd.'s role as a trailblazer in the CBD industry. Moreover, the company plans to introduce exclusive merchandise in their online store for Thai CBD Club, offering customers stylish and branded items to complement their CBD lifestyle.The launch of the online store Thai CBD Club at complements the company's mission to enhance accessibility. The website is designed for a seamless user experience, featuring secure payment options, special promotions, and discounts exclusive to online shoppers. Furthermore, the company is planning to make Thai CBD Club products available in dispensaries, general stores and super markets nationwide, ensuring customers can conveniently access their favorite CBD products both online and offline.As a pioneer in Thailand's cannabis industry, Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd. has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products and customer service. With the introduction of Thai CBD Club, the company is not only addressing the growing demand for CBD but also setting new benchmarks for quality and accessibility.The launch of the Thai CBD Club range, including the CBD Dragon Balm, marks a significant milestone for Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd. Customers can now explore the benefits of CBD through a variety of products crafted with care.With its dedication to quality, affordability, and accessibility, Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd. is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the Thai CBD market while continuing to innovate and expand its product offerings.

