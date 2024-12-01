Cyber Monday 2024: Major Retailers Kick Off Early Sales Ahead Of December 2 Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyber Monday 2024 is falling on Monday (December 2), but many retailers have already kicked off early sales events. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, around 72.3 million Americans are expected to shop on Cyber Monday, making it the second largest shopping event of the year, right after Black Friday .

This year, Cyber Monday promises discount deals for shopper looking to upgrade tech, grab holiday gifts, or splurge on trendy products.

Cyber Monday 2024 is shaping up to be another major shopping event , with shoppers set to enjoy huge discounts from major retailers. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets, toys, fashion, or home goods, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts or treat yourself to something special.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the most significant online shopping events of the year. It originated in 2005 when the National Retail Federation noticed a surge in online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Retailers quickly recognized this trend and turned it into a full-blown sales event.

Unlike Black Friday , which focuses on in-store deals, Cyber Monday has traditionally been associated with online shopping, though both events now feature a mix of digital and in-store discounts.

When do Cyber Monday sales start?

Cyber Monday sales often extend beyond just Monday itself. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart begin offering discounts well in advance. While the biggest deals are usually reserved for Cyber Monday, many sales start earlier and continue into Cyber Week.