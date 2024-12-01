J & K Bank Bags SKOCH Gold Award For 'Corporate Governance'

The Bank's General Manager & Group Compliance Officer (GCO) Peer Masood Ahmad Chisti received the award along with General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta on Saturday at the summit themed 'New Dimensions of Inclusive Growth'.

Attributing the accolade to the effective oversight of the Bank's Board and the meticulous efforts of its management, the Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing the Bank's commitment to upholding highest standards of corporate governance. He said,“Corporate governance is not just a compliance mandate but a strategic enabler that ensures transparency, accountability, and trust – the very foundation of sustainable growth. This award is a resounding recognition of the Bank's robust governance framework and its enduring commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethics and transparency in all aspects of its operations.”

“Receiving this award at such a milestone summit reinforces our belief in steering the Bank as a responsible financial institution. We remain steadfast in our mission to set benchmarks in governance, contributing meaningfully to India's inclusive growth”, he added.

Notably, the SKOCH 100th Summit brought together a wide array of leaders from the country's banking and financial sectors. The summit

celebrated a legacy of deliberations from 99 previous editions of SKOCH summits, focused on creating a roadmap for an India driven by innovation, justice, and equitable opportunities. The Organizers highlighted themes ranging from financial inclusion and AI-driven innovation to humanistic governance and tax interpretations, underlining the country's collective journey toward inclusive growth.

