Kuwait Withdraws Citizenship From Two Celebrities
Date
12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kuwait has withdrawn its citizenship from two celebrated
entertainers amid hundreds of nationality revocations in the
country, according to gulfnews.
A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from
actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas
has reported.
The decree was published in Kuwait's Official Gazette, Kuwait
Today, also withdrawing citi-zenship from both artists' dependents,
the report added without giving explanations for the
revocations.
A state committee in charge of nationality verification on
Thursday decided to withdraw Kuwaiti citizenship from 1,758 people
for different reasons. The decision has been referred to the
Council of Ministers for approval.
MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108944127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.