Kuwait Withdraws Citizenship From Two Celebrities

12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kuwait has withdrawn its citizenship from two celebrated entertainers amid hundreds of nationality revocations in the country, according to gulfnews.

A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas has reported.

The decree was published in Kuwait's Official Gazette, Kuwait Today, also withdrawing citi-zenship from both artists' dependents, the report added without giving explanations for the revocations.

A state committee in charge of nationality verification on Thursday decided to withdraw Kuwaiti citizenship from 1,758 people for different reasons. The decision has been referred to the Council of Ministers for approval.

