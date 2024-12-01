Kuwait Amir Receives Cable From Bahrain Crown Prince
12/1/2024 3:06:21 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received a cable from Bahraini crown prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, expressing deep gratitude for the hospitality and generous reception to him and his accompanying delegation during their participation in the 45th GCC Summit, on behalf of the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.
Al-Khalifa wished His Highness the Amir good health and further progress and prosperity.
In response, His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, expressing his gratitude for the sincere sentiments.
His Highness also praised the Crown Prince participation on behalf of King Hamad and appreciated his valuable contributions to the success of the session.
He also wished Bahrain and its people continued progress and prosperity under King Hamad's wise leadership. (end)
