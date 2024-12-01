Jawzjan Residents Want Swift CNIC Issuance Procedure

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Some residents of northern Jawzjan province demand more relaxation in the procedure of obtaining National Computerized Identity Cards (CNICs), but officials say over 31,000 CNICs were issued during the past six months.

Ahmad Faiz, a resident of northern Jawzjan province, said he has been struggling to get his ID because the procedure was time consuming and asked for more swift procedure to save people's time.

Faiz said:“We have to get ready paper ID ready before obtaining computerized ID which costs us over 1,200 afs. But after the issuance of CNIC, such paper ID has no value, so electronic ID card should be issued directly.”

Gulalai, a resident of Aaqcha district, complained about overcrowded CNIC issuance centres and demanded the opening of more centres.

Complaining about high price of CNIC, she added:“During the previous government each ID cost only 100 afs but now each ID costs 700 Afs, the services of issuance of ID was 500 Afs in the past but now it is 1,200 Afs. Paying that much money especially in such harsh economic condition is backbreaking.”

Malika, another woman from Jawzjan thinks having CNIC is very important for each person, but she said due lengthy procedure and high cost, people are unable to get e-ID cards easily.

Malika said:“I wanted to get CNIC for myself but its procedure is very long, nowadays, it is a mandatory document everywhere. We need it for passport, SIM Cards. I struggled for a month to reach biometrics, now I can get my CNIC soon.”

Hafiz Azizullah Azzam, National Statistics and Information Authority director of Jawzjan, said they distributed over 31,000 CNICs and paper IDs during the past six months.

The NSIA office succeeded to distribute 20,777 INICs and 11,300 paper IDS during the past six months, Azzam explained.

Furthermore the NSIA office confirmed the IDs of 6,740 individuals, re-corrected the IDs of 699 and provided 698 individuals after CNIC distribution services, Azzam added.

Referring to a query about the extension of NSIA services to remote areas of the country, Azzam said the authority had opened more centres in remote parts of the country to make it possible for all nationals to get their CNICs.

He said:“The NSIA provided two types of issuance services, speedy procedure in which the applicants get their ID in one or two days for 700 Afs, the lengthy procedure where applicants wait their turn and get their IDs costs only 500 afs.”

During the previous government, blank ID cards were issued free of charge, but now the government of the Islamic Emirate print them domestically which cost each blank ID 550 Afs, a reason behind the higher price, Azzam explained.

aw/ma

