Egypt, Mali Boost Ties, Pledge Cooperation On Security, Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Mali have pledged to strengthen their bilateral relations, focusing on cooperation in security, development, and trade, following a meeting Sunday between their foreign ministers in Cairo.

Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty hosted his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, for talks that included delegations from both countries. Abdelatty praised the long-standing friendly relationship between the two nations and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Mali's sustainable development. Both ministers agreed on the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation frameworks, increasing trade and joint investments, with specific emphasis on health, construction, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Abdelatty also underscored Egypt's support for Mali's counterterrorism efforts and its commitment to restoring security and stability. He reiterated Egypt's condemnation of extremism and terrorism, highlighting Egypt's experience in combating these threats. Egypt's support will include capacity building for Malian institutions through training programs offered by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding, as well as scholarships for Malian students at Egyptian universities, including Al-Azhar University.

The discussions also covered regional security developments in West Africa and the Horn of Africa, the rise of violence and terrorist activity, and Egyptian water security. Both ministers emphasised the need for enhanced coordination on issues of mutual interest and pledged support for regional peace and stability. They further agreed to reciprocally support each other in international candidatures.

Diop expressed Mali's gratitude for Egypt's role in peaceful conflict resolution in both the Middle East and Africa. During a joint press conference, he described Egypt as a“great nation with a great civilization,” noting the historical ties between the two countries across economic, trade, and religious spheres. He highlighted Egypt's bridging geographical and historical position and emphasised Egypt's support for Mali during its transition period.

Diop highlighted Egypt's consistent support for Mali's sovereignty and territorial integrity within international and regional organisations, such as the African Peace and Security Council and the United Nations, particularly mentioning Egypt's participation in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), where approximately 17 Egyptian personnel lost their lives.

He stated that both countries are working to implement the directives of their leaderships to strengthen relations, noting that the discussions indicated a shared vision for strengthening political and diplomatic ties through increased ministerial-level consultations. This, he added, would contribute to stronger economic and trade cooperation.

The Malian foreign minister cited Egypt's extensive infrastructure experience, referencing a large hotel built in Mali by an Egyptian company some 40 years ago. He highlighted Mali's current energy crisis and expressed hope for increased Egyptian investment in this sector. He also stated that both countries would work to encourage Egyptian companies, including those in health and pharmaceuticals, to invest and establish partnerships in Mali. On the subject of water, Diop stressed its importance and, regarding the regional situation, reaffirmed Mali's belief in dialogue as the primary means of conflict resolution.



