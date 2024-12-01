Amir Starts Monday State Visit To UK

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Consort of His Highness the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani will begin on Monday a state visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of King Charles III.

His Highness the Amir will meet with King Charles III during the visit. His Highness will also hold talks with UK's Prime and senior officials on strengthening strategic relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

MENAFN01122024000067011011ID1108943829