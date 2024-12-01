In November, Russian Army Suffers Largest Casualties Since Big Invasion - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November 2024, the Russian suffered the largest casualty toll since the large-scale invasion, estimated at 45,720 killed or wounded. This equals to over three motorized rifle divisions.

This was reported by Ukraine's Defense , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the General Staff of the of Ukraine, in November, within 24 hours, our killed or wounded in action 2,030 enemy soldiers. This is also the highest rate of enemy daily casaulties since February 24, 2022," the report says.

Also, during November, Ukrainian soldiers hit 307 enemy tanks, which is the highest number this fall (in September, 291 enemy tanks were destroyed or damaged, and 279 in October).

“The Russian tank battalion is composed of 31 vehicles, so in the last month of fall 2024, the Kremlin army lost almost 10 tank battalions destroyed or damaged. The approximate cost of this equipment is equivalent to $450 million,” the ministry specified.

In addition, as a result of the active combat efforts of Ukraine's Defense Forces in November, 899 enemy armored fighting vehicles were hit.

“Conventionally, this is the number of AFVs of almost four motorized rifle divisions. Such a number of AFVs cost the budget of the aggressor state approximately at least half a billion U.S. dollars,” the Ministry of Defense added.

As noted, last month Ukrainian soldiers also hit 884 units of enemy artillery. "Each artillery division of the invasion army has 18 self-propelled artillery systems. Thus, our soldiers last month deprived 49 artillery divisions of the opportunity to run combat operations. The cost of such a number of artillery systems is about $700 million," the ministry emphasized.

"If we talk about the total losses the enemy suffered in terms of weapons and equipment in November 2024, their estimated cost reaches more than $3 billion. In September and October, this number was lower. Therefore, the Kremlin continues to waste huge amounts of money to pursue its war effort," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat casualty toll Russian troops suffered in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 1, 2024 amounted to nearly 742,130, including 1,730 killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.