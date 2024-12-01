Bahraini Crown Prince Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Bahraini and Prime Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit. He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal, by Head of the Mission of Honor, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (pickup previous) ahm

