Bahraini Crown Prince Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

12/1/2024 10:03:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Bahraini crown prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit.
He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal, by Head of the Mission of Honor, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (pickup previous)
