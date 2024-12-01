Oman: Holding Meetings Regularly Enhances GCC Position In Int'l Community

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said, affirmed that holding regular meetings increases cohesion among GCC countries and the Council's position in the international community and its ability to address common challenges, achieving more progress and prosperity.

In his speech at the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council's meeting, hosted by Kuwait, Al-Said affirmed the Sultanate's determination to continue efforts in all areas of cooperation to establish security and stability in the region and interact with current issues.

He extended sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming presidency of the current GCC Supreme Council's session, expressing appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality.

He also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar for his successful management and administration of the last 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council, conveying the greetings of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to the summit.

The Deputy Prime Minister concluded his speech by offering his gratitude to GCC Secretary General and the work team of the GCC General Secretariat for the good preparation of this summit, wishing them success towards a better future.

Earlier today, Al-Said praised the achievements of the GCC since its establishment in economic, social, legislative and scientific fields, saying that more efforts must be made to enhance cooperation and integration among Gulf nations, which are united by a common history.

He added that rapid regional and international developments require exchanging views to reach a unified vision to address developments and challenges. (end)

