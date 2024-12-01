ZJLD Group Awarded The“Greater Bay Area Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards Value Champion Award”

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2024 – The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ZJLD Group Inc. (“ZJLD” or the“Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the“Greater Bay Area (GBA) Listed Companies ESG100 Green Advancement Awards – Value Champion Award” at the inaugural event. The“GBA Listed [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.