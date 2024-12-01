Dubai's Real Estate Market Surges With Robust October Activity

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Dubai's sector has seen a remarkable uptick in both existing and off-plan property transactions during October 2024, showcasing the market's resilience and growing investor confidence. Data reveals that the emirate continues to captivate both local and international buyers, driven by its robust economy, dynamic development projects, and strategic initiatives aimed at diversifying its landscape. Figures from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) indicate that property [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.