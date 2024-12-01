TON Foundation Unveils White Paper For TON Teleport BTC

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The TON Foundation has officially introduced the white paper for TON Teleport BTC, detailing its plans to create a seamless bridge between and The Open (TON) blockchain. This development is set to transform Bitcoin's role in decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling its integration into TON-based decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, and other frameworks. Currently operating on the testnet, TON Teleport utilizes a decentralized mechanism to ensure security and efficiency. Each teleport transaction is backed by actual Bitcoin, with validation occurring through smart contracts executed on the TON blockchain. This approach eliminates intermediaries, reducing costs while maintaining the security standards of Bitcoin's native network. TON's technical lead, Anatoliy Makosov, emphasized that the system is designed to match the security of Bitcoin's infrastructure while introducing enhanced convenience and reduced transaction costs. Beyond its technical appeal, the project reflects a growing ambition to establish TON as a leading blockchain ecosystem. Initially developed by Telegram, the TON network has seen steady growth under community-driven initiatives following Telegram's regulatory challenges in 2020. The integration of tgBTC, the token linked to the TON Teleport BTC system, aligns with this broader vision by enabling cross-platform blockchain interaction and expanding utility for Bitcoin holders.">



