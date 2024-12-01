MAIR Group's Abu Dhabi IPO Set To Boost Market Dynamics

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi's strategic company, MAIR Group, is preparing to go public next month, marking a significant milestone in the emirate's economic development strategy. The group's upcoming listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is poised to enhance its visibility and bolster its efforts in achieving food security and economic diversification. MAIR Group operates a diverse portfolio, including the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society (ADCOOP), which has [...]">

