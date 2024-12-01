Kuwait Amir Opens 45Th GCC Summit, Closed Session Starts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber commenced the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday.

The GCC leaders and representatives then started the closed session to explore cases and project on the Summit's agenda to issue the concluding statement and the Kuwait Declaration.

His Highness the Amir's inaugural speech welcomed GCC leaders and representatives, emphasizing that this summit is being held under highly complex circumstances.

The opening session also featured speeches by the GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and the Head of the Omani delegation Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sayyid Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said. (end)

