Iran to complete 3 major associated gas recovery projects by March 2025

(MENAFN) Iran is set to complete three major associated recovery projects by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2025), according to Ebrahim Piramoun, the Managing Director of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC). These initiatives aim to significantly reduce gas flaring, a process that not only wastes valuable resources but also contributes to environmental damage. Piramoun emphasized that these projects will help alleviate the country’s gas imbalance, provide feedstock for the petrochemical industry, and reduce environmental harm. They are part of the broader "Renovation and Construction of Gas Collection Facilities" plan, which the Ministry of Petroleum is prioritizing as a key initiative.



In parallel, the Iranian government has been investing heavily in combating gas flaring and improving air quality. The head of Iran's Department of Environment (DOE) revealed that USD5.5 billion has been allocated to reducing gas flaring, and since August 2021, 55 gas flares have been shut down. Additionally, efforts to enhance fuel quality and optimize air conditions have been ongoing, with significant investments in improving the efficiency of petro-refineries and gas processing plants. The use of fuel oil has dropped to its lowest levels in recent years, thanks to desulfurization and efficiency projects at 10 oil refineries.



The country’s petrochemical sector is also seeing progress in the recovery of associated gas. Morteza Shahmirzaie, former head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), noted that the efforts to accelerate gas recovery are gaining momentum, with plans to extinguish most gas flares at petrochemical complexes by the end of the year. Shahmirzaie highlighted the dual role of gas flares as both safety mechanisms during emergencies and valuable resources during stable conditions.



These projects align with the government's broader objectives under the "Year of Production Leap Through People’s Participation," focusing on enhancing production capabilities and ensuring the efficient use of resources. Officials remain optimistic that Iran's petrochemical projects will continue to progress steadily and deliver significant results.

