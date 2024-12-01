US contemplates imposing AI sanctions on China

(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly considering additional sanctions on China to curb its ability to advance in artificial intelligence (AI) development, according to Bloomberg. These sanctions, which could be announced as early as next week, are part of the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic giants. The measures are expected to target dozens of Chinese firms involved in production, including some with links to tech giant Huawei. The move follows months of US deliberations and lobbying from domestic chip manufacturers.



In response, China has warned that it will take necessary actions to safeguard its companies if the Biden administration escalates its chip restrictions. The Chinese government has criticized Washington’s policies, accusing them of disrupting global trade and the semiconductor industry. The US has been tightening controls on Chinese tech firms, particularly in areas like semiconductors, citing national security concerns. Previous sanctions, including those imposed under the Trump administration, have targeted Chinese firms such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), as well as restricting access to American-made chips. In retaliation, China has also imposed export restrictions on essential minerals and rare earth elements.

