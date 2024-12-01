عربي


US does not intend on weaponizing Kiev with nukes


(MENAFN) The US has dismissed reports suggesting it plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, according to a White House source cited by Newsweek on Wednesday. The denial comes after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned that any US move to equip Ukraine with nuclear arms would be seen as preparation for war with Russia. Medvedev, now deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, stressed that even discussions about Ukraine obtaining nuclear weapons would be considered a direct threat to Moscow.

The warning followed a report by the New York Times, which claimed US and EU officials had been discussing deterrence strategies for Ukraine, including the possibility of nuclear arms. Medvedev called the idea “absurd” and said it could trigger a nuclear response from Russia under its revised nuclear doctrine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also condemned the notion, labeling it an “irresponsible” and unrealistic proposal by extremists in the West.

