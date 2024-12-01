Ukraine takes part in World Expo 2025 in Japan

(MENAFN) Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka Prefecture in Japan, declared on Tuesday that Ukraine is going to participate in the World the upcoming year, based on Kyodo News as released by Ukrinform.



"Ukraine is currently in a very difficult situation, but its attendance is meaningful as it serves as an appeal for peace," Yoshimura informed journalists throughout a trip to France.



Worries have been evoked regarding Ukraine’s ability to invest aids for the global event because of the financial burden of the current conflict with Russia. Nonetheless, Kyodo News, quoting informed sources, states that Ukraine believes that it can lower the burden of exhibiting by using a building supplied by the Japan Association for the International Exposition, instead of building its own facility.



A source in the Japanese government released that Ukraine is thinking about taking part in the "Type C" pavilion, which is going to be constructed by the conductor and shared between contributors, further noting that the country is projected to finish its preparations in time for the opening in April the upcoming year.

MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108943187