Trump candidates get struck by ‘un-American threats’

(MENAFN) Several of Donald Trump’s nominees for top positions have recently been targeted with bomb threats and "swatting" calls, the presidential transition team revealed. Trump, who won the November 5 election and is set to take office on January 20, 2025, has announced numerous potential Cabinet members, some of whom require Senate confirmation. Transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that the nominees faced violent threats to their lives and the safety of their families. Law enforcement responded swiftly to ensure their protection.



The threats included bomb alerts and swatting, a dangerous practice where false emergency reports prompt armed police intervention. The individuals affected were not named by Leavitt, who has been nominated as White House press secretary in Trump’s upcoming administration. Despite these acts of intimidation, Leavitt emphasized that the nominees would not be deterred from their efforts.



This threat spree follows a violent attack on Trump earlier in the year, where he narrowly escaped death at a rally in Pennsylvania. The attack resulted in one death and two injuries. Additionally, another would-be assassin was arrested in September at a Trump golf course in Florida. These incidents have sparked criticism from Republicans, who accuse President Biden and the Democrats of encouraging violence.

