Palestinian National Council strongly condemns attempts to grant diplomatic immunity to war criminals

(MENAFN) The Palestinian National Council strongly condemned attempts to grant immunity to war criminals, describing it as "the epitome of racism" and accusing such actions of enabling Israel to prolong its siege and violations. Council President Rawhi Fattouh condemned the Israeli massacres that claimed over 100 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. He demanded urgent international action to avert famine and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and to lift the siege.



Fattouh also criticized some countries' efforts to provide immunity to war criminals following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ruling, accusing them of supporting a racist regime and perpetuating further Israeli crimes.



In the last 24 hours, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported that about 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, with 75 deaths resulting from bombings of two family homes.



On the international front, French officials discussed the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant. Prime Minister Michel Barnier emphasized that while international law mandates cooperation with the ICC, it also acknowledges the immunity of states not party to the court. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow stated that France would abide by international law but deferred decisions on the warrants to its judiciary.



The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Galant on November 21, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel’s actions in Gaza. While ICC member states are obligated to arrest these individuals if they enter their territories, Israel's allies, including the U.S., have supported Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of over 149,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

