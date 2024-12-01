Baku Initiative Group To Attend Event On Protection Of Rights Of African Descent At UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

From December 2 to 6, the 35th session of the working group of experts on the rights of people of African descent will be held at the UN headquarters in New York. This event is recognized as one of the important international platforms in the field of protecting the rights of people of African origin and eliminating the consequences of historical injustices.

Azernews reports via the BIG that within the framework of the session, the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, the Permanent Mission of the Bahamas to the UN, and the UN expert working group on the rights of peoples of African descent will discuss "Restoration of justice and elimination of colonialism: African descent in colonized territories". a side event will be held on the theme of "protection of people's rights".

Abbas Abbasov, executive director of Baku Initiative Group (BIG), will take part in this prestigious international event. BIG will present its projects in the field of colonialism and the elimination of its consequences, and discuss initiatives aimed at restoring the rights of the peoples under colonization.

The session and side event will focus on the injustices, socio-economic inequalities, and human rights challenges historically faced by people of African descent. The main goal of the event is to achieve the restoration of the rights of these peoples, to remove obstacles within the framework of international law, and to put forward recommendations for long-term solutions.

In addition to participating in the session, BIG will present its activities, achievements, and future priorities. The organization continues its activities in order to support the international recognition of the rights of the peoples who suffered from colonialism, the elimination of historical injustices, and the freedom struggle of these peoples.

The Baku Initiative Group made important contributions to the struggle of the people of Bonaire for their freedom from colonialism. The organization cooperates in the direction of the protection of cultural heritage, the protection of human rights, and the development of specific solutions within the framework of international law.

As the culmination of these activities, an international conference was held in Baku on August 22, 2024, under the organization of BIG, on the topic "Bonaire island's path to self-determination in the UN General Assembly passing through Baku". The event was attended by high-level government officials, human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations, decolonization experts, and scientists from Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Great Britain, Mexico, and the Netherlands, along with representatives of the Bonaire people's freedom struggle.

At the conference, the international legal mechanisms to achieve the independence of the people of Bonaire and the work done to re-enter the UN List of Territories to be Decolonized in this direction were discussed.

The participation of BIG in such initiatives demonstrates the leadership role of Azerbaijan in decolonization processes at the international level. This is also an indicator of our country's contribution to the restoration of the rights of people who suffered from colonialism.

The activities of the Baku Initiative Group in this area, highly appreciated by the international community, are at the center of global efforts to support the struggle for freedom and the rights of people suffering from colonialism.