Baku Initiative Group To Attend Event On Protection Of Rights Of African Descent At UN

From December 2 to 6, the 35th session of the working group of
experts on the rights of people of African descent will be held at
the UN headquarters in New York. This event is recognized as one of
the important international platforms in the field of protecting
the rights of people of African origin and eliminating the
consequences of historical injustices.
Azernews reports via the BIG that within the framework of the
session, the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, the Permanent
Mission of the Bahamas to the UN, and the UN expert working group
on the rights of peoples of African descent will discuss
"Restoration of justice and elimination of colonialism: African
descent in colonized territories". a side event will be held on the
theme of "protection of people's rights".
Abbas Abbasov, executive director of Baku Initiative Group
(BIG), will take part in this prestigious international event. BIG
will present its projects in the field of colonialism and the
elimination of its consequences, and discuss initiatives aimed at
restoring the rights of the peoples under colonization.
The session and side event will focus on the injustices,
socio-economic inequalities, and human rights challenges
historically faced by people of African descent. The main goal of
the event is to achieve the restoration of the rights of these
peoples, to remove obstacles within the framework of international
law, and to put forward recommendations for long-term
solutions.
In addition to participating in the session, BIG will present
its activities, achievements, and future priorities. The
organization continues its activities in order to support the
international recognition of the rights of the peoples who suffered
from colonialism, the elimination of historical injustices, and the
freedom struggle of these peoples.
The Baku Initiative Group made important contributions to the
struggle of the people of Bonaire for their freedom from
colonialism. The organization cooperates in the direction of the
protection of cultural heritage, the protection of human rights,
and the development of specific solutions within the framework of
international law.
As the culmination of these activities, an international
conference was held in Baku on August 22, 2024, under the
organization of BIG, on the topic "Bonaire island's path to
self-determination in the UN General Assembly passing through
Baku". The event was attended by high-level government officials,
human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations,
decolonization experts, and scientists from Belize, Saint Vincent
and the Grenadines, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Great Britain, Mexico,
and the Netherlands, along with representatives of the Bonaire
people's freedom struggle.
At the conference, the international legal mechanisms to achieve
the independence of the people of Bonaire and the work done to
re-enter the UN List of Territories to be Decolonized in this
direction were discussed.
The participation of BIG in such initiatives demonstrates the
leadership role of Azerbaijan in decolonization processes at the
international level. This is also an indicator of our country's
contribution to the restoration of the rights of people who
suffered from colonialism.
The activities of the Baku Initiative Group in this area, highly
appreciated by the international community, are at the center of
global efforts to support the struggle for freedom and the rights
of people suffering from colonialism.
