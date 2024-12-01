Vision International School: Setting A High Standard In Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Vision International School (VIS) is committed to providing an exceptional educational experience supported by a dedicated team of educators and administrators. Through a nurturing environment and progressive teaching methodologies, VIS inspires students to achieve excellence in their academic, social, and personal development.

The results from Quarter 1 have been remarkable, reflecting our student and staff commitment and diligence. We proudly present the Honor Roll list for our high school students who have performed excellently during this period.

Al Abdulghani, Salman Jamal, Al Dosari, Mohammed Fahad, Al Emadi, Esmael Mohammed, Al Emadi, Ghanim Khalid, Al Hammadi, Khalid Ahmed, Al Jassim, Ibrahim Mohammed, Al Marri, Abdulmohsen Nasser, Al Marzouqi, Aisha Hassan, Al Moadadi, Mubarak Abdulaziz, Al Obaidli, Khalifa Ali, Al Reyahi, Khaloud Abdulmajeed, Al Tamimi, Tamim Khalil, Al Thani, Mohammed Khalid, Al Yafei, Abdulaziz Ahmed, Al Yafei, Ghnd Abdulaziz, Bu Shawarib, Mohammed Saleh, Mansour, Radwa Yasser, Al Emadi, Mohammed Yousuf, Al Mansoori, Alyaa Mohammed, Al Sayed, Roudha Yousef, Al Shaibi, Dana Abdulla, Al Suwaidi, Fatima Jamal, El Sayed, Yara Ibrahim, Abdul Rahim, Saad Muhammad, Al Emadi, Lolwa Jassim, Al Hammadi, Buthaina Nasser, Al Mahmoud, Alreem Abdulrahman, Al Maraghi, Shaikha Khalid, Mahmoud, Fatima Abdulla, Mansour, Dima Yasser, Marzughi, Abdulrahman Mahmoud, Saifaldeen, Reem Ali, Magdadaro, Alyssa Sofia Matamis, Al Abdulghani, Hissa Esmael, Al Aeli, Jennah Ibrahim, Al Emadi, Maryam Yousuf, Al Khater, Eiman Hamad, Al Maraghi, Asmaa Aboubakr, Al Qadi, Aljouri Fahad, Al Qadi, Shaikha Hamad, Al Suwaidi, Haya Jamal, Ali, Lolwa Abdulaziz, Al Qahtani, Nawaf Abdulla, Al Abdulla, Moza Jassim, Al Darwish, Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Al Jabir, Shaikha Jassim, Al Malki, Nadya Abdulla, Al Malki, Roudha Hamad, Al Suwaidi, Aisha Abdulrahman, Saifaldeen, Mohammed Abdulla, Al Ali, Noof Mosbeh, Al Heidous, Mahra Abdulaziz, Al Thani, Aisha Abdulaziz, Al Thani, Salman Abdulaziz, Haidar, Nawaf Hamad, Quadri, Myra, Saifaldeen, Abdulla Ali, Al Boainin, Shaikha Abdulaziz, Al Mohannadi, Fajer Khalid, Al Nasser, Moza Nasser, Ali, Noorulhuda Qasim.

The school proudly acknowledges the remarkable achievements of these outstanding students and extends best wishes for their bright and prosperous futures. VIS is unwavering in its commitment to promoting excellence and empowering students to achieve their full potential.