McLaren 750S named Top Gear Performance Car of the Year

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ)

The McLaren 750S has won Top Gear Magazine’s Performance Car of the Year at the annual Top Gear Awards, with McLaren being presented with the trophy at the awards event held in London on November 26.



The award is presented to the winner of Top Gear Magazine’s annual Speed Week event, which gathers the year’s best performance cars, as rated by the publication, for a week-long test on road and track. The 750S was tested on the Navarra circuit in northern Spain before heading to the picturesque and challenging roads in the Pamplona region, along with other Speed Week finalists.



The 750S was crowned Speed Week winner after impressing the Top Gear judges, who were vocal in their praise of the 750S’ abilities on road and track, particularly its huge performance, scintillating driver feedback and connection, engaging character and strong quality.



These achievements informed the reasoning behind the 750S taking victory expressed by Top Gear’s writers:



“Very few cars engage your senses like the 750S – not because of any vices, but simply because the forces coming at you are so alien. It is outrageously fast and agile, it communicates so clearly and it's so willing to adjust its line and angle of attack according to driver inputs. There's shock and awe but also fingertip subtlety.”

Top Gear Magazine, December 2024



“Thank you to Top Gear for naming the McLaren 750S its Performance Car of the Year. This award is recognition of its incredible performance and class-leading supercar credentials. The verdict is also testament to McLaren's determination to consistently push boundaries and beat our own exceptional benchmarks in driver exhilaration and desirability.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

______________

Ends

Notes to editors:

A selection of high-resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press



About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.



Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging over 60 years of history in authentic, racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.



The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.



McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.



Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.



McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT and at the end of the year the open-cockpit Elva roadster – the lightest McLaren road car ever – was announced.



McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. Limited in volume, they are distinguished by a name coming from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, which first raced in 1997. The LT designation was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the 675LT coupe and 675LT Spider. In 2018, the McLaren LT portfolio grew with the announcement of the 600LT, and in 2020 and 2021 respectively the 765LT coupe and 765LT Spider were introduced.



Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.



2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.



In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.



The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.



A new chapter in the McLaren ‘1’ car story was announced in October 2024, with the reveal of the McLaren W1 supercar. A clear successor to the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1TM, the W1 is the manifestation of McLaren’s World Championship mindset, with epic power and performance and new heights of dynamic and aerodynamic excellence.



McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Pirelli, Richard Mille and Tumi.



About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.



Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in six racing series.



The team competes in FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the ABB FIA Formula E World, the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix, and the F1 Sim Racing Championship.



The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.



With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.







MENAFN01122024005178011710ID1108942822