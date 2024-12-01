Canada watchdog blames Google regarding ‘anti-competitive’ ad tech

(MENAFN) Canada’s competition watchdog declared Thursday it was taking to court, blaming the firm of “anti-competitive behavior” in advertising.



Advertisements are typically bought and sold via automated auctions and controlled by businesses using ad technology, which is a system that also selects which online advertisements people get when they visit websites.



A Competition Bureau investigation discovered that Google is the biggest supplier of these ads in Canada.



Commissioner Matthew Boswell stated in a statement it “has abused its dominant position… by engaging in conduct that locks market participants into using its own ad tech tools.”



The watchdog blamed Google of providing its own tools preferential access to ad inventory, at times selling ads at a loss to block rivals, and dictating terms for the use of others’ ad tech tools.



Boswell noted that he would ask a tribunal to level the playing field by pushing Google to sell a couple of its ad tech tools and pay an unidentified fine.

