(MENAFN) Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Zakharova said that direct operations among Tehran and Saint Petersburg, held by Iranian and Russian throughout the summer season, demonstrate increasing connectivity, IRNA released.



She also stated that usual operations among the Iranian capital and Grozny endure. “With the reciprocal increase in tourists visiting both countries, the geography of flights will expand further,” she added.



Zakharova’s comments came due to a question regarding the potential for direct operations from other Russian regions to Iran and updates on the rollout of Russia’s Mir payment system in Asian nations, such as Iran. Regarding Mir cards, she confirmed current attempts to extend their usage but did not provide any other details because of “multiple reasons.”



Based on IRNA, Russia’s Mir banking network was formally linked to Iran’s Shetab banking network on November 11, permitting Iranian bank cardholders to access rubles via Russian ATMs. The improvement also lets Russians with Mir cards to make purchases in Iran as part of a phased plan to foster financial collaboration.

