China Deplores Recent US Arms Sale To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- China, on Sunday, vehemently deplored and opposed the recent US approval of a USD 385 million arms sale to Taiwan, saying that it officially protested this move to the American side.

The Chinese Foreign mentioned that this breached "One China" principle, and the he three China-US joint communiques, as it also violates China's and security as well as international law.

This sale sends a wrong signal to "Taiwan independence separatist forces, and are detrimental to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, "read the statement.

China called on the US to cease arming Taiwan separatist forces, affirming that will it take resolute countermeasures to defend its territorial integrity.

In a separate statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also condemned Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, transit during his trip to the South Pacific. (end)

