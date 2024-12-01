(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

November 30, 2024

NANCY BINAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO FORMER SENATOR RASUL

Sen. Nancy Binay on Saturday paid tribute to former senator Santanina Tillah-Rasul, who passed away on Nov. 28.

"Sen. Santanina Rasul was among the vanguard of women in who worked hard so that other women could participate more actively in nation-building," Binay said.

"She was an inspiring figure for us, women senators, to continue to push for a more inclusive society," she added.

Binay also said that Rasul "proved that women could do work that was traditionally seen as belonging to the purview of men."

The lawmaker added that Rasul's efforts marked a pivotal moment in the country's history, as the Philippines recognized the large role that women played in society.

"With a woman president leading the nation, Sen. Rasul and Sen. Leticia Ramos-Shahani strived to keep the door open for more women to join government," said Binay.

During her time in the Senate from 1987 to 1995, Rasul authored Republic Act No. 7192 or the Women in Development and Nation-Building Act, promoting gender equality and which has led to the entry of women to the Philippine Military Academy, among others. She also sponsored the law declaring March 8 as National Women's Day.

Rasul was also a key member of the government peace panel that negotiated successful peace talks with the Moro National Liberation Front during the Ramos administration.

