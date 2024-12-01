GCC Chief: Gulf Summit Reflects Leaders' Keenness On Boosting Integration
Date
12/1/2024 1:08:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on eve of the 45th GCC summit affirmed that its holding reflects the top leaders' keenness on boosting integration and cooperation.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Budaiwi said the summit was yet another milestone in the chain of accomplishments for attaining the aspired pan-GCC merger.
It is rather a platform for the leaders to coordinate their visions and stands toward regional and international issues, said Al-Budaiwi, revealing that leaders would look into strategic files designed to strengthen regional security and stability, in addition to backing up sustainable economic development in the six countries, members of the bloc.
The top leaders, he affirmed, would discuss a number of issues for cementing Gulf unity. (end)
kt
MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108942466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.