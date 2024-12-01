GCC Chief: Gulf Summit Reflects Leaders' Keenness On Boosting Integration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on eve of the 45th GCC summit affirmed that its holding reflects the top leaders' keenness on boosting integration and cooperation.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Budaiwi said the summit was yet another milestone in the chain of accomplishments for attaining the aspired pan-GCC merger.

It is rather a for the leaders to coordinate their visions and stands toward regional and international issues, said Al-Budaiwi, revealing that leaders would look into strategic files designed to strengthen regional security and stability, in addition to backing up sustainable economic development in the six countries, members of the bloc.

The top leaders, he affirmed, would discuss a number of issues for cementing Gulf unity. (end)

