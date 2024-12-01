AIM Expands AI Suite For Smarter Marketing Solutions

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Affordable Immediate Marketing (AIM), a female- and minority-founded agency co-led by Odessa Wauneka and Alexander Ayala, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative software suite featuring over 30 AI-powered applications including tools for content creation, digital advertising, web development, and more, all designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. This suite, along with AIM's full range of marketing services, is designed to make advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and video services accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes, equipping them with the tools needed to drive growth and operational efficiency.

“At AIM, we believe that technology and creativity should empower, not overwhelm, business owners,” said Odessa Wauneka, Co-Founder of AIM.“Our mission is to provide solutions that are both innovative and attainable, leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes.”