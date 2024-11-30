Gaza Ceasefire Talks Begin In Cairo As Hamas Releases Video Of American-Israeli Prisoner

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hamas released a Saturday showing Aedan Alexander, an American-Israeli prisoner, appealing to President-elect Donald to intervene in securing his release and that of other captives held in Gaza. In the video, Alexander stated that guards had informed them of“new instructions” should the Israeli arrive, although he did not elaborate.

He also urged Israelis to protest daily, pressuring their to negotiate a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire in Gaza, stating,“It's time to end this nightmare.”

Separately, a Hamas delegation, headed by Politburo member Khalil al-Haya, arrived in Cairo on Saturday afternoon to explore new avenues for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange. A Hamas leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the visit, stating it followed an Egyptian invitation to discuss proposals aimed at achieving both objectives.

The delegation's multi-day visit includes meetings with key Egyptian officials, including Major General Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, and officials involved in mediation efforts. The aim is to formulate a comprehensive ceasefire proposal, particularly in light of the recent two-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Adding to the already tense situation, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity announced it was suspending operations in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, that killed three of its workers. In a press release, the organization stated,“We are saddened that a vehicle carrying our colleagues was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza...We do not currently have sufficient information and are requesting further details.” WCK explicitly denied any connection between those in the targeted vehicle and the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israeli towns bordering Gaza.

The Israeli army, responding to the incident, claimed the vehicle was civilian, lacked identifying markings, and its transit through the targeted area was uncoordinated. The army further alleged that a Hamas militant was present in the vehicle.



