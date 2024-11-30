Several Gazans Killed In Fresh Israeli Strikes
Date
11/30/2024 2:02:15 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, November 30 (Petra) -Israeli strikes killed 5 Palestinians Saturday morning, including workers in the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources, Israeli Occupation
aircraft bombed a vehicle on Salah al-Din Street, northeast of Khan Younis, which killed 5 Palestinian citizens, including three WCK workers.
An Israeli drone also killed a citizen
near Halima al-Sadia School in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the coastal enclave.
On the other hand, an officer of Gaza Civil Defense was also martyred in the occupation's ongoing strikes on the residential homes in Jabalia camp, north of the strip, bringing the number of Civil Defense martyrs to 88.
MENAFN30112024000117011021ID1108941667
