Tatarstan President Arrives In Doha
11/30/2024 2:01:19 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Doha on Saturday, to attend a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix.
HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, welcomed President Minnikhanov and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.
