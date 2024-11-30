Tatarstan President Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Doha on Saturday, to attend a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix. HE the Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, welcomed President Minnikhanov and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

